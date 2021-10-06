Moderna slips ahead of legal battle to invalidate COVID-19 vaccine patents
Oct. 06, 2021 4:18 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), ABUSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor47 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has lost over a quarter of its value over the past thirty days. Further volatility is likely as its subsidiary ModernaTX prepares to shore up patent protection on its COVID-19 vaccine, a key for the long-term thesis of the company.
- On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear oral arguments from ModernaTX seeking to invalidate two patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) that the company says will make it vulnerable to infringement suits.
- However, Jefferies analysts Kelechi Chikere and Michael Yee think that Arbutus is “heavily favored” to win the appeals that could lead to an infringement suit against Moderna (MRNA), Bloomberg reports.
- According to them, a settlement that would bring royalties in the “low single digits” could be the “most likely outcome.” Yet, the firm maintains the hold rating on Arbutus (ABUS) due to uncertainty over timing.
- Meanwhile, Modera (MRNA) traded lower today amid concerns raised by some European countries over the suitability of the company’s COVID-19 shot for teens.