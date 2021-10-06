AeroVironment gets U.S. Army contract worth $11.7M
Oct. 06, 2021 AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) said the U.S. Army exercised an option for a contract worth ~$11.73M.
- The army exercised the third and final option under the Flight Control Systems (FCS) domain of the Army’s multi-year small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) contract, which includes flight control system kits, ground control stations and tail booms for the Army’s existing fleet of Raven tactical UAS.
- Delivery is scheduled to be completed by September 2022.
- The contract option was exercised under the Army’s FCS domain awarded to AeroVironment in June 2019 and announced in November 2019.
- The total final value of contract has come to ~$54.63M.
- “The Raven system was created to provide frontline forces with real-time, accurate over-the-horizon situational awareness in conflict areas; a capability that was unavailable at the time of its inception,” said Trace Stevenson, vice president and product line general manager of small UAS.