Costco stock trades up after retailer reports 15.8% sales growth

  • Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reports September net sales of $19.5B for the five weeks ended Oct 3, 2021, a 15.8% increase from $16.84B in the comparable period last year.
  • Comparable sales growth in the U.S., Canada, and Internationally were 14.6%, 14.9%, and 12.0%, respectively. Excluding gasoline price changes and FX impacts, sales growth in each segment was 10.0%, 7.3%, and 8.0%, respectively.
  • E-commerce sales grew 10.6% with FX impacts and 9.6% disregarding FX impacts.
  • Shares are up 0.54% AH.
  • Costco has consistently reported double-digit growth. The fifth largest retailer in the world has exceeded earnings estimates 9 out of its 10 last fiscal quarters and beaten revenue estimates 7 out of its last 10.
