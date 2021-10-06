U.S. Silica to consider options including sale for specialty products unit
Oct. 06, 2021 4:22 PM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) +6.9% post-market after saying it has started a review of strategic alternatives for its Industrial & Specialty Products segment, including a potential sale or separation of the unit.
- "Both our ISP and [oil and gas] segments are industry leaders, and it is from this position of strength that we believe a separation or sale of ISP has the potential to unlock significant value and maximize returns for all of our stakeholders," CEO Bryan Shinn says.
- A slowdown in DUC completions may put a cap on growth, and other catalysts are lacking in the short term, Fluidsdoc writes in an analysis posted a month ago on Seeking Alpha.