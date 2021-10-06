Costco posts 9.4% comparable sales growth in September in slight acceleration from August

Big-Box Retailer Costco To Announce First Quarter Earnings

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reports sales growth of 15.8% year-over-year to $19.50B for the retail month of September.
  • Comparable sales were up 14.6% in the U.S., rose 14.9% in Canada and were 12.0% higher in other international markets. E-commerce sales increased 10.6%. Overall, comparable sales were up 14.3% vs. +14.2% in August.
  • Comparable sales after stripping out the impact of gas prices and F/X were up 10.0% in the U.S. and 9.4% higher overall vs. +9.1% in August.
  • See Costco's (COST) growth grades.
