Costco posts 9.4% comparable sales growth in September in slight acceleration from August
Oct. 06, 2021
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reports sales growth of 15.8% year-over-year to $19.50B for the retail month of September.
- Comparable sales were up 14.6% in the U.S., rose 14.9% in Canada and were 12.0% higher in other international markets. E-commerce sales increased 10.6%. Overall, comparable sales were up 14.3% vs. +14.2% in August.
- Comparable sales after stripping out the impact of gas prices and F/X were up 10.0% in the U.S. and 9.4% higher overall vs. +9.1% in August.
