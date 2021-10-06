IES to invest in Automation Intellect
Oct. 06, 2021 4:31 PM ETIES Holdings, Inc. (IESC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IES (NASDAQ:IESC) announced that it has invested in Charlotte, NC-based Software as a Service company, Automation Intellect wherein the latter will work closely with the former's Communication segment, which will be the preferred installation vendor for future projects.
- Automation Intellect’s leading Industrial Internet of Things platform provides actionable insights to plant managers to help to reduce downtime and increase manufacturing efficiency and throughput.
- "Not only will IES Communications provide value as an installation partner as we expand our service offering into the Industry 4.0 space, but we believe that our two companies will mutually benefit from cross-selling opportunities with our respective customers," President Matt Simmes commented.