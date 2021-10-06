IES to invest in Automation Intellect

  • IES (NASDAQ:IESC) announced that it has invested in Charlotte, NC-based Software as a Service company, Automation Intellect wherein the latter will work closely with the former's Communication segment, which will be the preferred installation vendor for future projects.
  • Automation Intellect’s leading Industrial Internet of Things platform provides actionable insights to plant managers to help to reduce downtime and increase manufacturing efficiency and throughput.
  • "Not only will IES Communications provide value as an installation partner as we expand our service offering into the Industry 4.0 space, but we believe that our two companies will mutually benefit from cross-selling opportunities with our respective customers," President Matt Simmes commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.