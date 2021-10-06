TopBuild buys California Building Products

  • TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) has acquired residential and light commercial insulation company California Building Products.
  • California Building Products provides residential and commericial insulation, fireplaces, pre-cast mantels, and gutter installations across Bakersfield, Modesto and Fresno, California. The company generated ~$18M in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Commenting on the deal, Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, said, “California Building Products is a great addition to TopBuild, enhancing our residential presence in northern California. The leadership team of the company will remain in place, continuing to focus on growing this business, expanding the already solid customer base, and strengthening our operations in the region."
  • YTD, TopBuild has completed seven acquisitions which are expected to generate ~$250M of annual revenue.
