Rocket Lab rallies after being named NASA launch partner
Oct. 06, 2021
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) pops after the company announces that it has been selected to launch NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System on the Electron launch vehicle.
- ACS3 will launch as part of a rideshare mission, scheduled for lift-off or the middle part of 2022.
- The company says the Electron rocket will deploy an innovative satellite designed to test new deployable structures and materials technologies for solar sail propulsion systems, paving the way for sunlight to power future deep space exploration.
- Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) are up 13.44% AH to $15.88.
