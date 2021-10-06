LiqTech rallies on first Middle East Oil and Gas order through its JV

  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) rallies 13.3% after hours after it received its first oil and gas order through its joint venture in the Middle East.
  • This initial order is valued at ~$4M in sales to the JV, which is 49% owned by LiqTech and is focused on deploying the company's proprietary silicon carbide ceramic filtration technology to oil and gas producers in the Middle East to mitigate local water scarcity.
  • The order was received from one of the major oil field services companies in the world, with whom the company is currently discussing several additional orders.
  • Under contract terms, the customer will be deploying LiqTech's water filtration systems for a fixed monthly rental fee paid to the JV.
  • LiqTech will recognize partial profits from the JV over the rental term, as well as revenue and profit from the upfront system sales to the JV.
