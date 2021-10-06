Realogy to form JV with Centerbridge and sell 70% stake in insurance underwriter

  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) entered a strategic agreement to form a Title Insurance Underwriter joint venture with an investment from funds affiliated with Centerbridge Partners.
  • Under the agreement, Centerbridge funds will buy a controlling 70% interest in Title Resources Guaranty Company, Realogy's insurance underwriter, for $210M in cash, valuing the asset at $300M.
  • Realogy will maintain a 30% equity interest in Closing Parent Holdco, L.P., a newly formed limited partnership joint venture that will own the Title Insurance Underwriter.
  • Realogy will continue to own and operate its national scale title settlement and escrow services.
  • The company intends to use the cash proceeds after taxes and transaction-related costs to continue to invest in its business and de-lever.
  • The transaction is expected to close in first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory clearances and approvals.
  • "While we really like our Title Insurance Underwriter, this agreement enables us to be even more laser-focused on Realogy's core businesses, including critical consumer-facing transaction services in franchise, brokerage, title settlement and escrow, and mortgage," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's president and CEO.
