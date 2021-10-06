ComTech disappointed by Outerbridge Capital Management's assessment
Oct. 06, 2021 5:56 PM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Commenting on Outerbridge Capital Management's letter, Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) disagreed with their assessment and showed disappointment on comments.
- The company mentioned that it remained focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders and stakeholders.
- The statement includes, ''Our Board has recently taken a number of important steps demonstrating our commitment to ongoing refreshment and sound governance – including appointing Judy Chambers to the Board, announcing the retirement of three longstanding directors following our 2021 Annual Meeting, and developing a plan to declassify the Board. Our recently announced leadership transition represents the culmination of a thoughtful and deliberate succession planning process initiated by the Board with Michael Porcelain’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and President in 2020."
- Shares climb 1.5% during after hours.
