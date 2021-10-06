Industrial Tech Acquisitions completes merger with Arbe Robotics
- Arbe Robotics and Industrial Tech Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ITAC) has announced that the business combination which was approved by the ITAC stockholders is scheduled to be completed on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
- The combined company will retain the Arbe Robotics name and its ordinary shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq on Oct. 8, 2021 under the ticker symbols "ARBE" and "ARBEW," respectively.
- As a result of the business combination, Arbe will receive ~$118M in gross proceeds.
- "The completion of the merger will help us accomplish our mission by enhancing our capital structure to fuel our product innovation process and accelerate our go-to-market strategy." said Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe.