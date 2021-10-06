Shell's plan to develop U.K. North Sea gas field nixed by regulator

  • Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) plans to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the North Sea has been rejected by U.K. regulators, Energy Voice reports.
  • The U.K.'s Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning failed to sanction the company's environmental statement for the project, according to the report, which does not provide reasons for the rejection.
  • In an internal company memo seen by Energy Voice, Shell's head of North Sea operations called the decision "very disappointing" and "unexpected."
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Portfolio Navigator says the focus of Shell's management on rapidly growing the dividend is "a boon for investors."
