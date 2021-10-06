Endeavor to sell sports collectibles through eBay partnership

Baseball Card Collection

spxChrome/iStock via Getty Images

  • Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) partners with eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to sell sports memorabilia from Endeavor's IMG division. Its Mint Collective will be sold through a series of live auctions.
  • “We plan to work closely with the Mint Collective and become a key marketplace to score exclusive items in the trading cards and sports memorabilia space,” said Nicole Colombo, the general manager of collectibles and trading cards at eBay.
  • In eBay's Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Jamie Iannone cited trading cards as one of the company's fastest growing segments. GMV from trading cards reached $2B of GMV in the first half of 2021, the same as all of 2020.
  • Endeavor recently expanded its sports betting offerings with the purchase of OpenBet from Scientific Games Corporation.
