Endeavor to sell sports collectibles through eBay partnership
Oct. 06, 2021 6:04 PM ETEndeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)By: SA News Team
- Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) partners with eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to sell sports memorabilia from Endeavor's IMG division. Its Mint Collective will be sold through a series of live auctions.
- “We plan to work closely with the Mint Collective and become a key marketplace to score exclusive items in the trading cards and sports memorabilia space,” said Nicole Colombo, the general manager of collectibles and trading cards at eBay.
- In eBay's Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Jamie Iannone cited trading cards as one of the company's fastest growing segments. GMV from trading cards reached $2B of GMV in the first half of 2021, the same as all of 2020.
- Endeavor recently expanded its sports betting offerings with the purchase of OpenBet from Scientific Games Corporation.