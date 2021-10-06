Dow CEO Fitterling says U.S. needs Canadian-style carbon pricing
Oct. 06, 2021 1:51 PM ET Dow Inc. (DOW) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Dow (DOW -3.3%) CEO Jim Fitterling urges the U.S. to follow Canada in offering industrial companies larger incentives to reduce carbon emissions.
- Dow "would like to see an emissions trading system" in the U.S. to encourage more low-carbon projects, the CEO says.
- The company expects Canada's carbon price to more than double from $45/ton currently to $100/ton after certain allowances decrease, Fitterling says, which "helps you offset the higher cost of these investments."
- Dow shares are today's biggest loser on the Dow Jones average despite the company's investor day event, where it outlined plans to drive earnings growth alongside zero-carbon emissions, including construction of the world's first net-zero ethylene cracker in Alberta.