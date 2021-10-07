NeuroMetrix submits FDA De Novo request for neurostimulation device Quell
Oct. 07, 2021 12:12 AM ETNeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) has submitted a De Novo request to the FDA for Quell as a prescription treatment for the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
- Shares rose 14.7% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $8.62.
- Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain condition that is accompanied by fatigue, sleep, cognitive and mood disturbances.
- There are currently no medical devices with FDA clearance or approval for treating fibromyalgia.
- The De Novo pathway for marketing authorization is available to low-to-moderate risk medical devices that do not have a cleared predicate device, and are therefore not eligible for the pre-market notification process (i.e., 510(k)).
- The data submitted in support of the De Novo request includes results from a double-blind, randomized trial, with 119 subjects enrolled with Quell device for 3-months of at-home use.
- The company hopes to commercially launch Quell for this indication in H2 2022.
- Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation device, enabled by a proprietary microchip that provides precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card.
- The Company received FDA Breakthrough Designation for this indication in July.