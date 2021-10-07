Bristol Myers faces securities class action complaint

  • Entwistle & Cappucci LLP announces that its ongoing investigation has led to the filing of a class action complaint against Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and several of its senior executives.
  • The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Case No. 1:21-cv-8255.
  • The action was brought on behalf of all former Celgene shareholders and arises from BMY's alleged subversion of the FDA approval process for the purpose of avoiding a $6.4B payment to CVR holders, committed upon Celgene's acquisition in November 2019.
  • The CVR payout required approval of three blockbuster therapies, including the cancer therapy Liso-cel, by specified dates (Milestones).
  • From the outset of the Merger, BMY allegedly knew it would not take diligent efforts to obtain FDA approval for Liso-cel by the Milestone date of December 31, 2020.
  • Accordingly, the statements concerning the likelihood that the Milestones would be met and the purported value of the CVRs were materially false and misleading when made.
