Moderna to build mRNA facility in Africa to boost vaccine production

Massachusetts Based Biotech Company Moderna Receives FDA Approval To Continue Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will build a state-of-the-art mRNA facility in Africa with the goal of producing up to 500M doses of vaccines each year at 50 µg dose level.
  • The Company anticipates investing up to $500M in this new facility which is expected to include drug substance manufacturing with the opportunity for fill/finish and packaging capabilities at the site. MRNA expects to begin a process for country and site selection soon.
  • Moderna's only current product is its COVID-19 vaccine, but the company is developing other vaccines against Zika, influenza, cytomegalovirus and other pathogens that could be made at the plant and meet demand in Africa.
  • MRNA currently manufactures its COVID-19 vaccine at its Norwood, Mass., plant, which helps supply the U.S. as does a contractor’s plant in New Hampshire. The contractor, Lonza Group, also makes the vaccine at a plant in Switzerland to supply countries outside the U.S.
  • The company expects to make up to 1B doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for global use this year and then potentially triple output to 3B next year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.