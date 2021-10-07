Moderna to build mRNA facility in Africa to boost vaccine production
Oct. 07, 2021 2:41 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will build a state-of-the-art mRNA facility in Africa with the goal of producing up to 500M doses of vaccines each year at 50 µg dose level.
- The Company anticipates investing up to $500M in this new facility which is expected to include drug substance manufacturing with the opportunity for fill/finish and packaging capabilities at the site. MRNA expects to begin a process for country and site selection soon.
- Moderna's only current product is its COVID-19 vaccine, but the company is developing other vaccines against Zika, influenza, cytomegalovirus and other pathogens that could be made at the plant and meet demand in Africa.
- MRNA currently manufactures its COVID-19 vaccine at its Norwood, Mass., plant, which helps supply the U.S. as does a contractor’s plant in New Hampshire. The contractor, Lonza Group, also makes the vaccine at a plant in Switzerland to supply countries outside the U.S.
- The company expects to make up to 1B doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for global use this year and then potentially triple output to 3B next year.