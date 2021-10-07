Intel not contemplating the U.K. chip factory after Brexit
Oct. 07, 2021
- The boss of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) says the U.S. chipmaker is no longer considering building a factory in the U.K. because of Brexit, the BBC reports.
- Pat Gelsinger told the BBC that before the U.K. left the EU, the country "would have been a site that we would have considered."
- Gelsinger added: "Post-Brexit... we're looking at EU countries and getting support from the EU"..."We're hopeful that we'll get to agreement on a site, as well as support from the EU... before the end of this year."
- The Company has about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from ten different countries.
- Earlier, Intel investing up to $95 billion on European chip production, taking on TSMC.
