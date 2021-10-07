UTime intends to build smart telecom devices production base in China
Oct. 07, 2021 3:37 AM ETUnited Time Technology Co., Ltd. (UTME)By: SA News Team
- People's Government of Jiangnan District in Nanning City and United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) ink an investment agreement to establish the production line of smart telecom devices.
- Per the terms, UTime SZ agreed to build a manufacturing facility to produce smart telecom devices in Nanning, China.
- The Company is expected to invest ~RMB150 million to build and operate the Nanning Production Base, with 6 Siemens Series D surface mount lines, 8 mobile phone assembly lines and 2 or 3 smart wearables production lines to be installed in the planned new plants covering ~20,000 square meters.
- Shares +3% after-hours.