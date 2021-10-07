UTime intends to build smart telecom devices production base in China

  • People's Government of Jiangnan District in Nanning City and United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) ink an investment agreement to establish the production line of smart telecom devices.
  • Per the terms, UTime SZ agreed to build a manufacturing facility to produce smart telecom devices in Nanning, China.
  • The Company is expected to invest ~RMB150 million to build and operate the Nanning Production Base, with 6 Siemens Series D surface mount lines, 8 mobile phone assembly lines and 2 or 3 smart wearables production lines to be installed in the planned new plants covering ~20,000 square meters.
  • Shares +3% after-hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.