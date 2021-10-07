Nokia selected by Lightstorm to deploy digital operations software
Oct. 07, 2021 5:32 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been selected by Lightstorm, India's first carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform, to deploy its digital operations software.
- Nokia will automate Lightstorm's service fulfilment and service assurance processes, enabling the company to create new revenue streams by offering network-as-a-service, or NaaS, solutions to their enterprise customers.
- Nokia’s cloud-native Digital Operations software, deployed on AWS connects the network to the business by automating digital service life-cycle management at scale to evolve OSS from being a mere support system to a business enabler.
- The deployment is underway across India and will be implemented on Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), or AWS.