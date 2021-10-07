Maravai LifeSciences subsidiary secures new European patent for CleanCap technology
Oct. 07, 2021 5:49 AM ETMaravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) announces that the European Patent Office has issued a new patent, No. 3352584, to its TriLink BioTechnologies subsidiary.
- The patent relates to TriLink’s CleanCap technology for the co-transcriptional capping of messenger RNAs (mRNAs).
- Capping is an important step in the production of synthetic mRNA, which is used to develop nucleic acid vaccines and therapeutics that deliver instructions to human cells to produce proteins that may prevent or correct disease.
- The technology described by European Patent No. 3352584 facilitates the production of mRNAs and provides a significant improvement over legacy co-transcriptional capping methods.
- “By changing the capping approach and streamlining the manufacturing workflow, we deliver a novel solution," said Mike Houston, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Maravai.