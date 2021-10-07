AudioCodes and Telco Systems launch a multi-service business router with integrated edge compute capabilities
Oct. 07, 2021 5:48 AM ETAudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Telco Systems and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) has launched a joint solution addressing the growing demand of communications service providers and enterprises, seeking a unified approach to provide integrated access, VoIP & edge computing capabilities, that are simple and cost-effective to deploy and operate.
- The solution is powered by the Telco Systems Edgility, a proven edge compute platform that will be installed on AudioCodes devices, either before shipping or remotely at the customer site.
- Joint solution is provided with a variety of WAN interfaces, including fiber, copper, and wireless networks to boost flexibility and network resiliency.