TMT and ICT SPAC IX Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Oct. 07, 2021 6:00 AM ETIX Acquisition Corp. Units (IXAQU), IXAQ, IXAQWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The London, United Kingdom-based IX Acquisition has priced its IPO of 20M units at $10.00/unit, listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "IXAQU".
- Trading kicks off today.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M shares.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of $11.50/share.
- The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “IXAQ” and “IXAQW” respectively.
- The company is led by Executive Chairman Guy Willner, the co-founder and Chairman of datacenter operators IXcellerate and IXAfrica, and the founder and former CEO of IXEurope. He is joined by CEO and Director Karen Bach, whose previous roles include serving as CFO of IXEurope, EDS France, and General Motors, and CFO, COO, and Director Noah Aptekar, who is Principal of Next Century Innovations and previously served as the Project Lead for the SpaceX's Starlink User Terminal.
- The company plans to target the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) and information and communication technology (ICT) industries, specifically the telecommunications infrastructure, internet and technology, and digital services sectors in Europe and emerging markets.
- Closing date is October 12.
- Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.