High Tide buys 80% stake in Enigmaa Ltd for about £9.0M in cash and stock
Oct. 07, 2021 6:14 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Enigmaa Ltd., operating as Blessed CBD, is one of the leading online retailers of hemp-derived CBD products in the U.K.
- With almost 5 million site visits in 2020, Blessed CBD is one of the most popular direct-to-consumer CBD brands in the U.K.
- Per the terms, High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) will acquire 80% of Enigmaa Ltd. for £9.06M and will have a three-year option to acquire the remaining 20% at any time.
- "Highly accretive transaction for shareholders, as Blessed generated revenue of £5.1 Million and £2.8 Million in EBITDA for the 12 months ended August 2021".
- Also, Blessed generated 81% gross margins and 54% EBITDA margins for the 12 months ended August 2021.
- The acquisition creates meaningful synergies and cross-selling opportunities across all of High Tide's e-commerce platforms.
- The deal is subject to the receipt of required TSX Venture Exchange approval, and other necessary conditions, is expected to close during October 2021.
- Previously (Oct. 6): High Tide added to The Cannabis Growth ETF.