CytoDyn launches leronlimab study with immune checkpoint blockade for breast cancer
Oct. 07, 2021 6:55 AM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor39 Comments
- CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces a study for treating triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) with leronlimab in a humanized TNBC xenograft model.
- The study is intended to determine the potential synergistic therapeutic efficacy of leronlimab in combination with immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) to attempt to raise the standard of care for breast cancer patients.
- “We anticipate this study will further evaluate the immunomodulatory effects of leronlimab in the tumor microenvironment...This could be an additional indication for which we are pursuing approval for leronlimab," said Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and CEO.
- CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for NASH to evaluate the effect of leronlimab on liver steatosis and fibrosis.