CytoDyn announces legal actions against its former CRO, Amarex Clinical Research
Oct. 07, 2021 CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)
- CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces filing of a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief and motion for a preliminary injunction against NSF International, and its subsidiary Amarex Clinical Research, the Company’s former Contract Research Organization (CRO).
- CYDY's lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland seeks a declaration that Amarex breached its contracts and agreements with CytoDyn, as well as an injunction requiring Amarex to provide CytoDyn access to databases of clinical trial data that Amarex has been wrongfully withholding.
- The Company simultaneously filed a demand for arbitration alleging that Amarex failed to perform services to an acceptable professional standard and billed CYDY for services it did not perform.
- Due to Amarex’s failures, it has suffered avoidable delays in obtaining regulatory approval of leronlimab.