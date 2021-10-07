Colliers to acquire a controlling interest in Antirion SGR S.p.A

  • Antirion SGR S.p.A. is one of Italy's largest real estate investment management firms, with assets throughout Western Europe.
  • With more than €3.8 billion of AUM, Antirion has consistently delivered solid returns for investors over the long term across ten funds, primarily through investments in office, hospitality, retail, and residential asset classes.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • This investment expands Colliers Global Investors’ platform in Europe and leverages its benefits for existing and new investors.
  • The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q1'22.
  • “Colliers Global Investors views growth in Italy and Western Europe as a natural progression of its business offering strong benefits for investors,” said Chris McLernon, CEO EMEA for Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI).
