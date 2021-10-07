Ault Global' subsidiary to install 1K S19j Pro Antminers generating $1M monthly revenue
Oct. 07, 2021 7:21 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ault Global (NYSE:DPW) trades 1.7% higher premarket after its wholly owned subsidiary, BitNile announced that it is actively installing the first 1K S19j Pro Antminers which were recently received at the company's Michigan data center.
- The subsidiary expects the miners to be fully operational by the end of October 2021 and will generate cryptocurrency mining revenue of ~$1M/month based on a Bitcoin trading price of ~$45K.
- It expects to grow cryptocurrency mining revenue to ~$4M monthly post installation of 4K Antminers, which is expected to be completed by August 2022.
- We are committed to BitNile’s long-term success and plan to access the private or public equity markets to fund additional investments in Antminers and the Data Center expansion," Executive Chairman Milton "Todd" Ault, III, commented.