ConAgra Brands EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

Oct. 07, 2021 7:31 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $2.65B (-1.1% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Shares +0.8% PM.
  • Press Release
  • The Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance and updating its expected path to achieving that guidance. The Company's updated fiscal 2022 guidance is as follows:
  • Organic net sales growth is expected to be approximately +1% versus prior guidance of approximately flat
  • Gross inflation (input cost inflation before the impacts of hedging) is expected to be approximately 11% versus prior guidance of approximately 9%
  • Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 16%, representing no change to prior guidance
  • Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.50 ($2.46 consensus), representing no change to prior guidance
