Bitfarms signs contracts and commences construction of a 210-megawatt facility
Oct. 07, 2021 8:01 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor17 Comments
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) signs an engineering, procurement and construction contracts and commenced construction of a production facility in Argentina.
- The company had announced in April 2021, the new facility is expected to add up to 210MW of infrastructure capacity in 2022 at a contracted rate of US 2.2 cents/kw hour with electricity provided by a private power company.
The facility in Argentina is expected to accommodate over 55,000 miners, including many of the 48,000 latest-generation MicroBT miners the company purchased in early 2021. This adds to the approximately 21,500 miners currently online at Bitfarms.
- “With five mining facilities up and running in Quebec, Canada, we are building on our proven design, technology expertise and implementation track record, with our sixth, and largest, planned farm in Argentina,” said Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms
- Recently, Bitfarms crossed 1.6 EH/s with Québec mining expansion of 450 Bitmain S19j Pro miners installation