Visa expands Visa Installments to Australia

Futuristic display with a Buy Now Pay Later concept written on it.

Duncan_Andison/iStock via Getty Images

  • ANZ and Quest Payment Systems to launch Visa (NYSE:V) Installments, bringing buy now, pay later financing to credit card customers.
  • The Visa Installments Solution provides the underlying technology for issuers and acquirers in the Visa network to offer BNPL functionality to their customers.
  • The Visa solution allows Australian shoppers to access BNPL financing via their existing ANZ credit cards, during checkout, and without extra steps.
  • “There is overwhelming demand in Australia for BNPL financing through consumers’ existing, trusted financial institution,” said Julian Potter, Visa’s Group Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific.
