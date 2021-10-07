Visa expands Visa Installments to Australia
Oct. 07, 2021 8:03 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- ANZ and Quest Payment Systems to launch Visa (NYSE:V) Installments, bringing buy now, pay later financing to credit card customers.
- The Visa Installments Solution provides the underlying technology for issuers and acquirers in the Visa network to offer BNPL functionality to their customers.
- The Visa solution allows Australian shoppers to access BNPL financing via their existing ANZ credit cards, during checkout, and without extra steps.
- “There is overwhelming demand in Australia for BNPL financing through consumers’ existing, trusted financial institution,” said Julian Potter, Visa’s Group Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific.