ZW Data Action Technologies surged on launching BIF platform for business applications

Oct. 07, 2021 8:27 AM ETZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) trades 12.2% higher premarket after it launched the Blockchain Integrated Framework (BIF) platform for business applications of Non-Fungible Token and Decentralized Finance.
  • BIF, with a estimated market size of $150B, provides micro, small and medium enterprises one-stop creation, development, efficient management, intelligent operations and maintenance of enterprise-level blockchain network and application services.
  • Users without blockchain development capability, the BIF Platform provides process templates and framework covering the supply chain, risk control management and other common functions to minimize the cost of enterprise blockchain operation and development and achieve increased benefits.
