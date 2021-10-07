Alibaba stock gains 5% as China tech names rally

Alibaba headquarters

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is up 5% premarket, with other China tech ADRs following suit, as worries about the country's property sector recede and on some optimism on U.S.-China relations.
  • President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping plan to have a virtual summit this year.
  • U.S. tech stock strength late yesterday and overnight also helped techs in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng Index (HSI) is up 3%.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is gaining 3% before the bell, with DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) up 4% and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is rising 2%.
  • Fidelity says it is putting money back to work in China stocks after the recent spate of selling.
  • “There are companies that have seen good haircuts on their debt that are not justified,” Fidelity global CIO Andrew McCaffery said during a roundtable, according to Reuters.
  • “Lots are starting to present opportunity right now" after an "indiscriminate" selloff, he says.
  • Hong Kong looks undervalued, but sentiment around Evergrande is still uncertain, Kenny Wen of Everbright Sun Hung Kai said on CNBC.
  • “If you are relatively conservative, I would say you can take a wait-and-see approach, especially if you’re already holding 40%, 50% stocks,” Wen says.
  • “This level of volatility in the markets right now means there’s a lot of noise in price action,” Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG Markets, told Bloomberg. “Zooming out, things still look a little ugly for the Hang Seng, even for the day to day rallies we are sometimes seeing.”
  • Charlie Munger nearly doubled down on Alibaba shares after the recent decline.
