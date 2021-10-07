Grupo Aeromexico's traffic decline 30% in September 2021 vs. September 2019
Oct. 07, 2021 8:29 AM ETGrupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers rose 138.8% Y/Y to 2.33B in September. YTD traffic grew 47.7% to 17.99B.
- Domestic RPKs +43.7% Y/Y and international RPKs +313.3% Y/Y.
- Capacity increased 95.5% Y/Y to 3.039B available seat kilometers. Domestic capacity +40% and international capacity +160.4%.
- September load factor increased 1,300 bps to 77.53%.
- Passengers transported up 91.2% Y/Y to 1.353M.
- The company's shares have grown ~80% in past 5 days after it presented a restructuring plan to debtors as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the United States.
- During September, the company announced its new nonstop service between Tegucigalpa and Mexico City starting in December with three weekly flights.