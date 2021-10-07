Vinco Ventures stock jumps after its JV buys AdRizer for $108 million in cash and stock

M&A word made with building blocks

SB/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their JV, ZVV Media Partners, signed a binding LoI to acquire AdRizer.
  • AdRizer provides technology solutions to automate using AI technology from both the buyers and the seller's side. The Company renders services to Google, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Taboola, Outbrain, Google Ad Sense, YouTube, E.W. Scripps Company.
  • The deal terms include: $25 million in cash, with the remaining amount in equity of ZASH's common stock. The common stock will have a two-year lock up upon closing.
  • "In 2020, AdRizer had revenues of about $37 million. This year, AdRizer believes it is on a current run rate to achieve $62+ million in revenues".
  • Shares of Vinco Ventures (BBIG +9.2%) premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.