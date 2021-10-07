Vinco Ventures stock jumps after its JV buys AdRizer for $108 million in cash and stock
Oct. 07, 2021 8:30 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: SA News Team
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their JV, ZVV Media Partners, signed a binding LoI to acquire AdRizer.
- AdRizer provides technology solutions to automate using AI technology from both the buyers and the seller's side. The Company renders services to Google, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, Taboola, Outbrain, Google Ad Sense, YouTube, E.W. Scripps Company.
- The deal terms include: $25 million in cash, with the remaining amount in equity of ZASH's common stock. The common stock will have a two-year lock up upon closing.
- "In 2020, AdRizer had revenues of about $37 million. This year, AdRizer believes it is on a current run rate to achieve $62+ million in revenues".
- Shares of Vinco Ventures (BBIG +9.2%) premarket.