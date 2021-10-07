Initial jobless claims down 38K to 326K; continuing claims lowest since March 2020
Oct. 07, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -38K to 326K vs. 348K consensus, 362K prior.
- Four-week moving average was 344.0K, from the previous week's average of 340K.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.0% for the week ended Sept. 25, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 258.9K in the week ending Oct. 2, a decrease of 41.4K (or -13.8%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 2.714M vs. 2.780M consensus and 2.802 prior; the most recent number (for the week ended Sept. 25) marks the lowest level for insured unemployment since March 14, 2020.
