DarioHealth inks contract to provide health management solutions for musculoskeletal
Oct. 07, 2021 8:35 AM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) signed an agreement with a U.S.-based company to provide its integrated digital health management solution for diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal (MSK) health.
- The contract is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.
- "We are pleased to add another self-insured employer as a customer bringing our total additions in the second quarter to 7. As a multi-condition agreement, we believe this validates our strategy of building a multi-condition platform and demonstrates the speed with which we have been able to incorporate these new conditions into our product offering," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North American at DarioHealth.