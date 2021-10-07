Newegg debuts new mobile livestream platform
Oct. 07, 2021 9:03 AM ETNewegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) trading up 6% pre market as it is piloting Newegg Live, the company’s first app-based livestreaming platform that allows customers to interact with hosts while securing exclusive real-time deals available only on mobile during the livestream.
On September 1st, Newegg previewed the new livestream to an audience of more than 10,000 users, showcasing 20 products over the course of the 90-minute livestream.
Newegg Live is expected to livestream weekly before scaling up for increased promotions later in Q4 of this year.
- We’ve always been committed to delivering a great mobile shopping experience,” said Montaque Hou, Newegg’s CTO.