Pfizer/BioNTech ask FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11
Oct. 07, 2021 8:44 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have formally asked the FDA to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.
- Pfizer made the announcement on Twitter this morning.
- Pfizer and BioNTech submitted initial data to the FDA on the vaccine in this age group late last month.
- An FDA advisory committee will discuss the request to amend an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the vaccine in young children on Oct. 26.
