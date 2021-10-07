BlackBerry in pact with Deloitte to secure IoT software supply chains
Oct. 07, 2021 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Deloitte team up to assist OEMs and those building mission-critical applications secure their software supply chains.
- Per the agreement, Deloitte will leverage BlackBerry's Jarvis™ to provide Open-source Software, Common Vulnerabilities, and Exposures and Software Bill of Materials analysis on behalf of their clients across various industries to keep software safe and secure based on the actionable intelligence the platform provides.
- A G7 Transportation Ministry has selected the companies' joint software and services offering to ensure the security of its traffic management and broader transportation infrastructure.