GrowGeneration signs DYNOMYCO distribution pact with Groundwork Bioag
Oct. 07, 2021 8:50 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Groundwork BioAg have entered into a distribution agreement to offer DYNOMYCO, formulated for cannabis, to hydroponic and organic growers across the U.S.
- DYNOMYCO has exhibited strong efficacy in cannabis, with yield increases of 10%-45%, as well as increased cannabinoid content and it also reduces dependency on phosphorus fertilizer, improves nutrient uptake, and reduces transplantation shock.
- "Product portfolio expansion has become a strategic priority for GrowGen, and a key component of our long-term revenue generation plan," said Paul Rutenis, GrowGen's Chief Merchant Officer. "We are proud to bring Groundwork BioAg's unique technologies and proprietary mycorrhizal products to GrowGen and our family of growers who are on the leading edge of farm management practices to produce the highest quality plants."
- Growers will be able to purchase DYNOMYCO directly from GrowGen's 62 retail hydroponic and organic garden centers or on GrowGeneration's online superstore, starting October, 2021.
- GRWG shares up 2.3% premarket.