LiveOne's LiveXLive surpasses 1.25M subscribers

Oct. 07, 2021 9:04 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) surpasses over 2.38B podcast downloads for PodcastOne
  • LiveOne's LiveXLive's audio listens tops 64B since inception.
  • The PPVOne combined with ReactOne has generated over $25M in ticketed events sales.
  • The company sold over 60,000 tickets with more than 25,000 New LiveXLive Subscribers and over 1M Livestreams for B.I PPV and spring awakening music festival: Autumn Equinox
  • Total social media reach across the exclusive talent roster of PodcastOne now exceeds 280M, social media channels grew 44% in calendar year 2021.
  • Recently, LiveXLive Media changes name to LiveOne, trading starts under "LVO" symbol today
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.