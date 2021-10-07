LiveOne's LiveXLive surpasses 1.25M subscribers
Oct. 07, 2021 9:04 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) surpasses over 2.38B podcast downloads for PodcastOne
- LiveOne's LiveXLive's audio listens tops 64B since inception.
- The PPVOne combined with ReactOne has generated over $25M in ticketed events sales.
- The company sold over 60,000 tickets with more than 25,000 New LiveXLive Subscribers and over 1M Livestreams for B.I PPV and spring awakening music festival: Autumn Equinox
- Total social media reach across the exclusive talent roster of PodcastOne now exceeds 280M, social media channels grew 44% in calendar year 2021.
- Recently, LiveXLive Media changes name to LiveOne, trading starts under "LVO" symbol today