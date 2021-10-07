Allied signs 2022 supply contracts for dried cannabis flower
Oct. 07, 2021 9:11 AM ETALIDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Allied (OTCQB:ALID) signs supply contracts and will be only providing cannabis flower after the Colombian government allows it and will provide supply only to countries where it is legal to sell into (for example, the United States only allows for THC levels to be less than 0.3%).
- The first, second and third contract was signed on September 30, 27, and 28, 2021 for a supply volume of 85,000 kgs, 40,000 kgs, 24,000 kgs of dried cannabis flower for the 2022 calendar year.
- “As Colombia continues to move towards the ability to export cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so, these contracts point to the demand that the global cannabis market is asking for. We believe that these supply contracts are just the start of Allied’s production volumes. We harvest on a weekly basis and by nature of this we believe that we will be able to provide rolling supply that is harvested fresh every week. We also continue to build relationships with buyers in many different countries around the globe and, through this, we believe that we are ready to supply the market demand in many international markets where it is legal to do so,” said Mr. Calum Hughes, CEO and Chairman