IMV's DPX delivery platform's benefits to be presented at conference

Oct. 07, 2021 10:01 AM ETIMV Inc. (IMV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Cancer-focused IMV (IMV +1.5%) said immunotherapeutic capabilities of its DPX delivery platform will be featured in two e-poster presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Oct. 7 — Oct. 10.
  • “More specifically, the first presentation provides compelling evidence that the DPX technology triggers a more consistent and persistent immune response than conventional emulsions. The second presentation provides the scientific basis for the clinical pursuit of DPX-SurMAGE, a new IMV asset designed to simultaneously elicit immune responses to the survivin and MAGE-A9 proteins, both of which have been implicated in bladder cancer progression," said IMV Chief Scientific Officer Jeremy Graff.
  • The company said pre-clinical and clinical data presented at the conference show that: the DPX technology represents a versatile delivery platform that generates robust T cell-based immune responses.
  • When packaged within the DPX platform, antigenic peptides are delivered and presented to the immune system in a manner that elicits specific T cell-based immune responses that are not achievable with conventional water-based emulsion delivery.
  • IMV’s lead compound maveropepimut-S is well-tolerated in multiple clinical trials and effectively elicits a specific T cell response.
