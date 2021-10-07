ArcelorMittal adds surcharge on some steel products over energy costs
Oct. 07, 2021 ArcelorMittal (MT) By: Carl Surran
- ArcelorMittal (MT +3.2%) is implementing a €50/ton surcharge on long products in Europe to help pass off rising energy costs, Argus Media reports.
- Electricity and natural gas cost increases have added €120/ton to the cost of steel production, and market sources agree that costs have risen by such an amount for electric-arc furnace mills, according to Argus.
- "Considering the magnitude of these increases, it is no longer possible for ArcelorMittal to continue to absorb these costs alone," the company reportedly said in a note.
- ArcelorMittal has logged some impressive quarterly results this year, "but sentiment is a key risk as the market is unlikely to embrace the stock once steel prices and margins start shrinking," Stephen Simpson writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.