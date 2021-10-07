ArcelorMittal adds surcharge on some steel products over energy costs

Oct. 07, 2021 10:02 AM ETArcelorMittal (MT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Metal smelting furnace in steel mills

zhaojiankang/iStock via Getty Images

  • ArcelorMittal (MT +3.2%) is implementing a €50/ton surcharge on long products in Europe to help pass off rising energy costs, Argus Media reports.
  • Electricity and natural gas cost increases have added €120/ton to the cost of steel production, and market sources agree that costs have risen by such an amount for electric-arc furnace mills, according to Argus.
  • "Considering the magnitude of these increases, it is no longer possible for ArcelorMittal to continue to absorb these costs alone," the company reportedly said in a note.
  • ArcelorMittal has logged some impressive quarterly results this year, "but sentiment is a key risk as the market is unlikely to embrace the stock once steel prices and margins start shrinking," Stephen Simpson writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
