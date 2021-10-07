Amgen presents new LUMAKRAS combination data in oncology indications
Oct. 07, 2021 10:13 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Amgen's (AMGN +1.1%) KRAS inhibitor LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) showed promising results in two phase 1 trials when combined with other treatments.
- In one trial of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, the objective response rate of LUMAKRAS + Glotrif (afatinib) in one cohort was 20% and 35% in another.
- A second trial examined LUMAKRAS + Mekinist (trametinib) in patients with NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and solid tumors. Twenty percent of patients with NSCLC achieved partial response and 9% of NSCLC patients did.
- The data was presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- Results released last month showed LUMAKRAS + Vectibix (panitumumab) was efficacious in an early-stage study for colorectal cancer.