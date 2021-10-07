Deutsche Post sees strong Q3, intends to raise FY21 guidance

Oct. 07, 2021 10:13 AM ETDeutsche Post AG (DPSTF), DPSGYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • With the positive development of the Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF +1.0%) group's businesses seen in 1H21, Q3 volume trends confirm base assumptions with continued well supported B2B recovery and B2C volumes staying at high previous year levels across all major networks.
  • Prelim group EBIT reached ~€1.765B in Q3 (compared to €1.38B in year ago quarter); Q3 has an impact of -€179M with a similar distribution across the divisions.
  • Q3 free cash flow stood at €1B+ compared to €1.264B in year ago quarter.
  • Amid positive earnings momentum in Q3, management will raise guidance for FY21 group EBIT and FCF, led by the strong development in the DHL divisions; mid-term guidance for FY23 will be subject to upward revision.
  • The revised guidance will be published in Q3 earnings scheduled for Nov.4
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.