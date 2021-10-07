Deutsche Post sees strong Q3, intends to raise FY21 guidance
Oct. 07, 2021 10:13 AM ETDeutsche Post AG (DPSTF), DPSGYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- With the positive development of the Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF +1.0%) group's businesses seen in 1H21, Q3 volume trends confirm base assumptions with continued well supported B2B recovery and B2C volumes staying at high previous year levels across all major networks.
- Prelim group EBIT reached ~€1.765B in Q3 (compared to €1.38B in year ago quarter); Q3 has an impact of -€179M with a similar distribution across the divisions.
- Q3 free cash flow stood at €1B+ compared to €1.264B in year ago quarter.
- Amid positive earnings momentum in Q3, management will raise guidance for FY21 group EBIT and FCF, led by the strong development in the DHL divisions; mid-term guidance for FY23 will be subject to upward revision.
- The revised guidance will be published in Q3 earnings scheduled for Nov.4