Super League Gaming acquires Ad platform Bloxbiz, terms not disclosed
Oct. 07, 2021 10:14 AM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Super League Gaming (SLGG +3.3%) a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream has announced the acquisition of Bloxbiz, a dynamic ad platform designed specifically for metaverse environments.
- Bloxbiz’s powerful advertising platform reaches more than 25 million monthly active Roblox users across a collection of more than 75 curated, brand-safe games.
- “We can put marketers in front of a perennially elusive demographic audience at scale, while generating deserving revenue for enterprising game creators working hard to turn their passion into their livelihood.” said Matt Edelman, CCO, Super League Gaming.
- “The more time we spent with the Super League team, the more we realized that being a part of what they are building is the most energizing way to advance our vision for Bloxbiz,” said Sam Drozdov, Co-Founder and now Director of Bloxbiz at Super League.