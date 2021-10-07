Super League Gaming acquires Ad platform Bloxbiz, terms not disclosed

  • Super League Gaming (SLGG +3.3%) a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream has announced the acquisition of Bloxbiz, a dynamic ad platform designed specifically for metaverse environments.
  • Bloxbiz’s powerful advertising platform reaches more than 25 million monthly active Roblox users across a collection of more than 75 curated, brand-safe games.
  • “We can put marketers in front of a perennially elusive demographic audience at scale, while generating deserving revenue for enterprising game creators working hard to turn their passion into their livelihood.” said Matt Edelman, CCO, Super League Gaming.
  • “The more time we spent with the Super League team, the more we realized that being a part of what they are building is the most energizing way to advance our vision for Bloxbiz,” said Sam Drozdov, Co-Founder and now Director of Bloxbiz at Super League.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.