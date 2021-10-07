Earth Science Tech plans acquisition structure with RxCompoundstore.com and JCR Medical Equipment
Oct. 07, 2021 10:19 AM ETETSTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Earth Science Tech (OTCPK:ETST -10.3%) plans acquisition structure with RxCompoundstore.com, Peaks Curative and JCR Medical Equipment.
- The company has discussed and plans to proceed with the acquisition of the three companies in a dual phase transaction using a mixture of cash and shares of ETST’s common stock.
- Phase I includes RxCS and PC, positioning the Company with operations in the pharmaceutical compounding industry, telemedicine industry, and erectile dysfunction industry- anticipated to commence within the month of October, 2021.
- Phase II’s acquisition of JCR will position the Company with operations in both the durable medical equipment industry and long term care industry - anticipated to commence within the year 2022.
- Nickolas S. Tabraue, ETST’s CEO comments, “I feel with our 6 year history working with our established network of doctors and clinics selling CBD products, as well as working with scientists and international distribution channels developing Hygee™, our acquisitions targets are synergistically well aligned with ETST to realize larger revenues collectively than any one of them would individually. As stated earlier this week, we are now able to rebuild and rebound stronger than ever and we plan to do so with the addition of these carefully selected acquisition opportunities.”